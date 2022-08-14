Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Granit Xhaka: Gabriel Jesus goalscoring form at perfect time for Arsenal

Jesus opened his account with a brace in their 4-2 home win over Leicester.

Rachel Steinberg
Sunday 14 August 2022 19:11
Gabriel Jesus’ performance drew admiration from team-mates and opponents alike (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gabriel Jesus’ performance drew admiration from team-mates and opponents alike (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Gabriel Jesus’ first goals as a Gunner came at exactly the right time, believes Granit Xhaka.

Jesus made his competitive debut for Arsenal at Crystal Palace to start the season, but opened his account with a brace in their 4-2 home win over Leicester on Saturday.

To net so early on, acknowledged his Swiss team-mate, was the Brazilian’s ideal introduction to the Emirates Stadium.

“Not only his first goal, but [Jesus’] performance was unbelievable,” Xhaka, who picked up the assist and scored a second-half goal of his own, told the Arsenal website.

Recommended

“Two goals, two assists, the work he does for the team is unbelievable and we’re more than happy. He’s scoring now as well, he’s helping us day-by-day and I’m more than happy for him because I think it’s very important to score at home.”

Jesus’ admirers, however, were not just limited to his dressing room and the sea of Arsenal supporters who packed the stands.

Even Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers could not help but admire what Mikel Arteta accomplished over the summer, particularly bringing the 25-year-old striker over from Manchester City.

He said: “Anyone can see, when you bring in a world-class player, it’s not just what he brings to the team, it’s what a new signing gives to everyone else.

“The confidence, then [Oleksandr] Zinchenko, they’re coming out of winning environments, out of a real mentality where they look after themselves every day, they train like dogs to be the best they can be and that then spills onto the rest of the team.

Leicester boss Rodgers was impressed by all of Mikel Arteta’s new recruits and also singled out Oleksandr Zinchenko (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

“I think the young guy, [William] Saliba has come in and he’ll do very, very well. I haven’t seen him since he was 17-18.

Recommended

“So bringing three starters into your team can make a big difference. Especially if you bring in quality it galvanises the others.

“That’s the nature of football. You’re always looking to recycle your squad, bring in and improve the squad and the team which refreshes it, and then it keeps going.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in