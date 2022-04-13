‘This is not ballet’: Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka defends his card record
The midfielder has received five red cards since joining the Gunners in 2016
Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka has defended his card record, saying football isn’t “ballet”.
Xhaka has accumulated five red cards in his time at Arsenal and 49 yellows in 180 appearances in the Premier League since joining the club in 2016. Some fans have questioned his place in the team due to his ill discipline, but despite the criticism Xhaka says he won’t be evolving the way he plays.
”When we are losing, I know what people are saying about me,” he told The Players’ Tribune. “When we are playing well, nobody says anything, but I know what people think. I don’t forget what I hear.
“‘He gets too many cards.’ ‘He’s killing our game.’ Listen, the cards have always been part of my game. They were in Germany, too. Remember the 50-50? I’m all in, and it’s the same in training.”
The Switzerland midfielder added: “If I elbow a player, I’ll be the first one to say, ‘I’m sorry.’ But a tackle? Come on, guys. This is not ballet.
“‘Yeah, but it happens too often.’ Then let me ask this question: Why do the coaches keep playing me? Because I’m a ‘good guy’? No, no. It’s because I train hard, I work hard, and I try to help my teammates. Because I believe you play the way you train.”
Xhaka also opened up about how close he came to leaving Arsenal due to the hate he received from fans, and the 29-year-old has urged players and supporters to have more respect towards one another.
He said: “When I close my eyes now, I can still see their faces. I can see their anger. The passports were out. I was done with Arsenal. Finished.”
But the captain stayed and is trying to steer the Gunners to a top-four finish in the Premier League. They will next take on Southampton in the league on Saturday.
