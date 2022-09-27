Is Greece vs Northern Ireland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture
Defeat for Northern Ireland in Greece could condemn Ian Baraclough’s side to a place in the relegation playouts of the Nations League.
The visitors are level on points with Cyprus at the bottom of Group C2 with one game left to play.
Greece are already secure in a promotion place atop the group.
Kosovo are the other team in relegation danger - wins for Cyprus and Northern Ireland would drop the Dardanians to bottom after Josh Magennis’ late winner on Saturday.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.
When and where is it?
Greece vs Northern Ireland is due to kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 27 September at the Georgios Kamaras Stadium in Athens, Greece.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on FreeSports, with coverage due to begin at 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Premier Player.
Team news
Georgios Giakoumakis and Petros Mantalos are back in contention for Gus Poyet’s Greece, with the pair having served their one-match suspensions in the defeat to Cyprus on Saturday. Teenage centre-half Konstantinos Koulieraki was an unused substitute in that game but could make a debut if he appears in Athens, while England-based full-backs Kostas Tsimikas and George Baldock could again operate on the flanks of a defensive four.
Conor McMenamin was initially withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad due to an “historic social media video”, but has now travelled to Greece, though it is unclear whether he will be considered for selection. It follows the removal of Kyle Lafferty after Kilmarnock opened an investigation into an alleged sectarian remark made by their striker.
Jonny Evans is set to win his 100th cap and is a likely starter. Stuart Dallas remains Northern Ireland’s key absentee with the Leeds utility-man continuing his recovery from a serious leg injury suffered at the end of the last league season.
Predicted line-ups
Greece XI: Vlachodimos; Baldock, Mavropanos, Hatzidiakos, Tsimikas; Mantalos, Siopis, Kourbelis; Bakasetas, Giakoumakis, Masouras
Northern Ireland XI: Peacock-Farrell; McNair, Evans, Flanagan, Lewis; Whyte, Davis, Evans, Saville, Ferguson; Magennis
Odds
Greece 10/11
Draw 2/1
Northern Ireland 16/5
Prediction
There has been plenty happening off the field in the Northern Irish camp but Ian Baraclough will be hoping his side can build on those two late goals against Kosovo and secure their place in the Nations League third tier. Greece 1-1 Northern Ireland
