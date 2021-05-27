Watford sign centre-half Mattie Pollock from Grimsby

Watford have confirmed the signing of centre-half Mattie Pollock from Grimsby on a five-year deal for an initial fee of £250,000.

Pollock, 19, made a total of 58 appearances for the Mariners, scoring four goals – all of which came in the 2020-21 season.

The defender had a spell with Leeds as a youngster before joining Grimsby’s academy set-up in the summer of 2018.

A statement on the Grimsby website read: “We would like to thank Mattie for his efforts whilst at the club and we wish him every success with his new club.”