Ange Postecoglou backs Tottenham to cope with ‘shock’ Guglielmo Vicario injury
Goalkeeper Vicario fractured his ankle during Saturday’s 4-0 win at Manchester City
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has admitted Guglielmo Vicario’s serious ankle injury was a shock but has backed the squad to cope.
Vicario fractured his ankle during Saturday’s remarkable 4-0 win at Manchester City and will not play again until the new year.
The Italy international has been a virtual ever-present since he signed in the summer of 2023 and featured in every Premier League fixture under Postecoglou, but the Australian coach will have to turn to back-up Fraser Forster for the foreseeable future.
Postecoglou said: “I guess a bit of a shock first of all because we saw he picked up an injury during the game and he was sore at half-time, but there was no doubt about him continuing.
“Post-game, again he was sore but you go, ‘he’s played 60 minutes, we’ll tape him up and go again’.
“Externally now people realise it is testament to him as a person because he’s as tough as nails and the fact he played 60 minutes with a fractured ankle is quite outstanding.
“Once the shock wears off, you have to process he’ll be missing for a while but knowing him, he’ll push the limits of how long that is and knowing him you’ll get daily updates on his Instagram.
“It’s a blow but we’ve dealt with setbacks before and we’ll deal with this one.”
PA