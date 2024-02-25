Bordeaux’s Alberth Elis taken to hospital after head collision in Guingamp match

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bordeaux have confirmed attacker Alberth Elis was taken to hospital for what appeared to be a serious head injury, sustained after colliding with an opponent on Saturday night.

The incident took place 34 seconds into his side’s eventual 1-0 Ligue 2 victory over Guingamp when the Honduras international clashed heads with defender Donatien Gomis.

Elis was removed from the action on a stretcher following an eight-minute pause as he was treated on the pitch and – according to a French media report – was placed in an induced coma before undergoing surgery.

Bordeaux posted a statement on their official X – formerly known as Twitter – account, which read: “Alberth Elis went to the hospital to undergo medical examinations. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

French newspaper L’Equipe on Sunday morning reported that the 28-year-old was transported to hospital with “severe head trauma” and placed in an induced coma before he was operated on overnight.

The same report revealed the surgery was said to have gone well, while further tests and imaging would reveal the extent of Elis’ injuries and possible side-effects.

Bordeaux head coach Albert Riera paid tribute to Elis in his post-match press conference, saying: “My first words are for Alberth. We spoke with the doc and we can’t say anything.

“He is in the hospital and there is nothing we can say. The victory is for him.”