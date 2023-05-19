Sign up to our free weekly Fantasy Football newsletter for all the latest tips and predictions Sign up to our free Fantasy Football email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Just two gameweeks lie between now and the end of the Fantasy Premier League season, meaning it is time to squeeze every possible point out of our squads before the final scoreboards are shown.

With that in mind, here are five essential picks for your team this week:

(All prices accurate as of Thursday 18 May)

Callum Wilson - 7.2m

With Ivan Toney banned for the next eight months, Callum Wilson seems the safer bet for the run-in.

The Englishman has been the form player of the past two months and has scored a staggering 17 Premier League goals in just 19 appearances.

Leicester and Chelsea await the Magpies and both leaky defences look like easy pickings for one of the league’s most consistent strikers.

Ruben Dias - 6.0m

Given their double gameweek, it is essential that you bring in the maximum three Manchester City assets.

The tricky part is knowing which players to go for, given that Pep Guardiola will be rotating players around Champions League and FA Cup duties.

Ruben Dias is one of the safer bets, given that, generally, if he's fit, he plays - and more importantly, he performs.

City have only lost once when Dias has played in 22 appearances, meaning that games against Brighton and Chelsea bode well for FPL points should the Portuguese start both games.

David de Gea - 5.1m

Don't let that howler against West ham fool you.

David de Gea has the most clean sheets in the league this season (16) and conceded just one goal across the two reverse fixtures of GW37 opponents Chelsea and Bournemouth.

The goalkeeper stands as one of precious few that have three games remaining and the potential to keep clean sheets in all of those matches.

Aleksandar Mitrovic - 6.6m

Aleksandar Mitrovic marked his return from suspension with a goal to confirm relegation for hapless Southampton, and we can expect the Serbian to continue with that kind of ruthlessness in at least one of his final two fixtures against Palace and Man United.

Still staggeringly cheap at £6.6m, Mitrovic is a great idea if you want to re-direct funds from your front line into other areas of the squad, without sacrificing points.

Kaoru Mitoma - 5.7m

Brighton face relegated Southampton next, in a match many should expect to be full of goals.

Kaoru Mitoma will likely be among them, given that he averages just under 1.5 shots per game, with 44% of those on target.

He too has three games left to play and is cheap, consistent and virtually a sure starter.

