Erling Haaland injury update: Will Man City striker be fit to face Burnley after suffering issue vs Arsenal?

Erling Haaland faces a race to be fit for Manchester City’s Premier League game with Burnley after he was forced off with a back injury last weekend.

The Norwegian came off after 76 minutes against Arsenal when he complained of pain in his back, having opened the scoring at the Emirates. Arsenal dominated proceedings however and escaped with a point as neither side made headway in the title race, drawing 1-1.

Haaland missed City’s 2-0 win at Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, with manager Pep Guardiola fielding a much-changed team. Goals from Phil Foden and Savinho were enough to progress into the fourth round.

Haaland was substituted during the 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the weekend ( Getty Images )

But Guardiola believes the striker will be fit for Burnley’s visit to the Etihad on Saturday, as City hope to recover after a hit-and-miss start to the season. His side sit ninth in the top flight, eight points off leaders Liverpool.

Guardiola said on Tuesday: “Recovery yesterday [Monday], he didn't train and I didn’t see him and the rest of the players yet today.

“Hopefully he can play at the weekend. It's been such a demanding week - the last game especially - and sometimes the players have problems.

“I think he will be fine for the weekend. I hope so.”

Guardiola will give a further update on Friday at his pre-match press conference.

Having already complained of fatigue this week, Guardiola’s side face a busy couple of weeks before the international break, with Burnley on Saturday, a Champions League trip to Monaco next Wednesday and a Premier League meeting with Brentford that Sunday.

City are missing Mateo Kovacic, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Omar Marmoush, with the trio expected to return in October, while right-winger Rayan Cherki is expected to be out until November with a thigh issue.