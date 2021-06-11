AC Milan and Turkey star Hakan Calhanoglu says he is focusing on international football instead of being drawn on transfer rumours.

Calhanoglu was linked to Premier League clubs Chelsea and Arsenal by Sky Italy back in April but he didn’t mention the two English sides when speaking on the issue for the first time.

The midfielder was speaking ahead of Turkey’s group match against Italy this evening, which is the Euros curtain raiser.

He said: “I spoke to Paolo Maldini [Milan’s technical director] three days ago, he called me and we spoke about AC Milan.

“I wish to focus on Turkey...I have great respect for Ricky Massara [Milan’s director of football] and Maldini and if something does come to pass, then I will talk to them.”

When the news broke that the star could move to an English club he was said to be looking for a £4.2m salary with Milan only being able to offer £3.4m.

The move to the Premier League could still go ahead as Calhanoglu has not yet signed on to secure his future at Milan, who he joined in 2017.

Chelsea are said to want him as they are in desperate need of an attacking midfielder.

While Arsenal want to sign the star as a replacement for Martin Odegaard, who recently returned to parent club Real Madrid.