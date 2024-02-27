Hamilton end losing run with draw at Stirling

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hamilton moved eight points clear of third place in the cinch League One table with a 0-0 draw at Stirling.

Albion started strongly and Accies keeper Dean Lyness had to save from Josh McPake and twice from Euan Henderson in quick succession.

However, Hamilton’s Kevin O’Hara was denied by the woodwork when his 36th-minute header came back off the crossbar to ensure the sides remained locked together at the break.

Reghan Tumilty went close for the visitors four minutes after the restart and substitute Michael Hewitt did the same 11 minutes from time.

Jackson Longridge for Hamilton and substitute Lewis Milne for Stirling came closest to breaking the deadlock as time ran down, but the game ended scoreless to end Hamilton’s run of three straight losses.