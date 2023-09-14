Harry Kane signs memorabilia deal with American company Fanatics

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England captain Harry Kane has agreed a deal to make his memorabilia available to purchase exclusively through American company Fanatics.

The platform will become the sole distributor of the Bayern Munich striker’s autographs, match-worn shirts and boots and other collectable items.

Kane, who is both England and Tottenham’s record goalscorer, is the first British athlete to partner with Fanatics, who have signed deals with a host of big-name American athletes including former NFL star Tom Brady and MLB’s Aaron Judge.

The 30-year-old, who was drawn to the company by its links to the NFL, which he has said he one day hopes to play in, said: “I’m thrilled to announce my new exclusive memorabilia partnership with Fanatics, who is the renowned, innovative leader in this space.

“This partnership will allow me to share some of my most incredible career memories and experiences with sports fans across the globe.

“It’s an honour to join their world-class roster of athletes across all sports – including the NFL, which I am incredibly passionate about.

“I am extremely proud to be aligned with a company that is raising the game for sports fans all over the world, and I can’t wait to show what we have in store for fans over the years to come.”

The partnership comes after Kane scored his 59th goal for England in Tuesday’s friendly win over Scotland at Hampden Park. He recently told the PA news agency that he is targeting a century of goals for his country.

The striker is in the early days of his time at Bayern following his £100million move from Spurs in the summer. He left his boyhood club as their record goalscorer, with 280 competitive goals, 16 more than Jimmy Greaves.