Leandro Trossard confident that Arsenal can overcome Bayern Munich

Leandro Trossard believes a “top level” performance is required to topple Bayern Munich after salvaging Arsenal a 2-2 draw from a captivating Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Gunners substitute Trossard levelled with 14 minutes remaining on Tuesday evening to leave the tie perfectly poised ahead of next week’s return match at Allianz Arena.

Former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry and ex-Tottenham striker Harry Kane had turned the contest in Bayern’s favour following Bukayo Saka’s early opener.

“They have showed how they can hurt us so we need to work on that for next week,” Trossard told his club’s website.

“If we are at our top level, we can beat them. Hopefully we can finish it there.

“The confidence is really high. We’re playing so well the last weeks, months and it’s just nice that we had the equaliser.

“It was a perfect goal for us and it was a great feeling.

“It’s so important to go to Munich and have that result, so it’s all to play for.”

Ben White wasted a golden chance to double Arsenal’s lead after Saka’s 12th-minute strike sparked wild scenes at Emirates Stadium.

A defensive lapse allowed Gnabry to equalise before England captain Kane converted from the penalty spot when Leroy Sane’s mazy run was halted by the dangled leg of William Saliba.

The Premier League leaders were later given a let off when Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg opted not penalise a bizarre handball by Gunners defender Gabriel inside his own 18-yard box.

Trossard capitalised on the fortune by clinically finished his 13th goal of the season following fine work from fellow replacement Gabriel Jesus before Arsenal were denied a last-gasp penalty when Bukayo Saka went down under a challenge from goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Mikel Arteta’s men were left with contrasting emotions at the end of a breathless affair.

“It’s a mixed feeling, I would say,” said the 29-year-old Belgium forward.

“We started so well the first half – the first 15, 20 minutes we could have been up by three goals – and then you can see their quality, especially up front they have individual quality.

“They are so strong on the counter attack and that’s where they hurt us. At the end, we’re happy with the equaliser and we have to do it there. It will be a tough game.”