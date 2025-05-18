Just getting started – Harry Kane says his ‘foreseeable future’ is at Bayern

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Harry Kane believes Bayern Munich are “only just getting started” and he is looking forward to spending “the foreseeable future” with the club after lifting his first piece of major silverware.

The 31-year-old striker, who is under contract with the newly crowned Bundesliga champions until 2027, has spoken of how much he and his family are loving their time in Bavaria.

Asked if he had thoughts about playing elsewhere, Kane, who joined Bayern in an £86.4million move from Tottenham in August 2023, told ITV News: “No, my family are totally here.

“You know, I think in football, in life, you never know what’s around the corner. But for me, I’m really happy here in Munich. My family has settled down. My kids are loving it here in school, so yes, this is my life here for the foreseeable future.

“I love the manager. I love the team here. I think we’re only just getting started, to watch the movie, a really successful period for this club, and I want to be a big part of that. So who knows how many years, but for sure, I want to be here for a while.”

However, Kane admitted he is making slow progress on his efforts to learn German after two years in the country.

He said: “I’m not close at all, so I’m still taking the lessons. Bit by bit, I’m starting to understand a little bit more, like it’s really tough. So I’ll keep it below wraps for now and then maybe one day next year, I’ll try and do a bit more.”

Kane rounded off his season with a 38th goal of the campaign in Saturday’s 4-0 final-day win at Hoffenheim.