Football rumours: Man Utd face competition from Bayern Munich to sign Harry Kane

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

What the papers say

Manchester United remain favourites to land striker Harry Kane, 29, from Tottenham this summer. The Daily Mirror reports the England captain wants to stay in the Premier League, but Bayern Munich are also interested.

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, continues to attract attention. The World Cup winner would welcome a summer move according to The Guardian with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all showing an interest.

Reece James, 23, has emerged as a potential target for Real Madrid. According to The Daily Mail, the Spanish giants are ready to make a fresh bid for the England defender if Chelsea are forced into a summer clearout.

Fulham are looking at Porto midfielder Mateus Uribe, 32, according to The Sun. The Colombian is seen as a potential replacement for Manchester United target Joao Palhinha, 27.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Axel Disasi: Both Manchester City and Chelsea are reportedly watching Monaco’s 25-year-old France defender.

Ansu Fati: Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich are all showing interest in Spain forward, 20, although he remains keen to stay at Barcelona.