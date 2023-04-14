Jump to content

Football rumours: Man Utd face competition from Bayern Munich to sign Harry Kane

Bayern Munich keen on summer move for England captain.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 14 April 2023 07:09
Harry Kane (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Harry Kane (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Manchester United remain favourites to land striker Harry Kane, 29, from Tottenham this summer. The Daily Mirror reports the England captain wants to stay in the Premier League, but Bayern Munich are also interested.

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, continues to attract attention. The World Cup winner would welcome a summer move according to The Guardian with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all showing an interest.

Reece James, 23, has emerged as a potential target for Real Madrid. According to The Daily Mail, the Spanish giants are ready to make a fresh bid for the England defender if Chelsea are forced into a summer clearout.

Fulham are looking at Porto midfielder Mateus Uribe, 32, according to The Sun. The Colombian is seen as a potential replacement for Manchester United target Joao Palhinha, 27.

Recommended

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Axel Disasi: Both Manchester City and Chelsea are reportedly watching Monaco’s 25-year-old France defender.

Ansu Fati: Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich are all showing interest in Spain forward, 20, although he remains keen to stay at Barcelona.

