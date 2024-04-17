Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Kane hailed an “unbelievable win” over Arsenal as Bayern Munich booked their place in the Champions League semi-finals.

Joshua Kimmich’s commanding header in the second half secured Thomas Tuchel’s side a 1-0 win on the night and 3-2 victory on aggregate to set up a last four encounter with Real Madrid, who beat Manchester City.

Bayern have missed out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen after eleven consecutive domestic crowns, but march on in search of European silverware.

And Kane, who moved to Munich at the start of the season, is confident his side can build from a fine defensive performance to keep their Champions League run going.

“It’s an unbelievable win,” Kane told TNT Sports. “It’s been a tough season for us, we’ve had to fight and really grind at times, and today was that.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game, but we knew at home that we could make a difference with our fans there. It was what we expected. A great goal from Josh made the difference from us and then it was about defending and keeping that clean sheet.

Joshua Kimmich’s header gave Bayern victory in Munich ( Getty Images )

“To reach the semi-finals is a great achievement for us and we can enjoy this one.”

Kimmich’s header was all that separated the sides on a night that Arsenal struggled to create clear chances.

Kane was largely a peripheral figure, but Leon Goretzka and Raphael Guerreiro struck the woodwork for the hosts as they picked up the tempo after the half-time interval to progress.

“Always in these types of games, the first half can be a bit cagey,” Kane explained. “We said at half-time just to up the tempo, up the pressing and create more chances, and that’s what we did.

“Even towards the end there, we probably could have finished it off and made it easier for ourselves, but these games are tough and you just have to find a way to get through them.

“The expectation here is to try and win the Champions League. We were missing some tempo in the Bundesliga compared to the Champions League and it can’t happen next season. It’ll be tough in the semis, and we have to recover now.”