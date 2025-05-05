Harry Kane says long-awaited first trophy ‘feels sweet’: ‘Been a long time coming’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Kane said it feels “sweet” to have finally ended his career-long trophy drought as Bayern Munich lifted the Bundesliga title on Sunday.

The England captain, who joined the side from Tottenham in 2023, celebrated the long-awaited major title with his teammates after Bayer Leverkusen drew 2-2 at Freiburg at the weekend.

He played a major role in their top-flight success this campaign, scoring 24 goals in 29 games and breaking the record in November for the fastest player to register 50 Bundesliga goals, needing just 43 games.

“What a night last night, what a celebration with the players, with the staff,” Kane - sporting a Bayern Munich shirt - said in a video posted to social media on Monday. “I’m sure everyone’s feeling it a little bit this morning! But we’re here and I feel amazing.

“It’s been a long time coming, obviously a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication. it just feels sweet to win the title, the first one of my career.”

Bayern had looked on track to secure the title against Leipzig on Friday but conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 3-3 and delay the celebrations until Leverkusen’s draw.

Kane was forced to watch on from the stands following a one-game ban for picking up his fifth yellow of the season, but will be eligible to play when Bayern host Borussia M'gladbach this Saturday and can celebrate in front of their home fans.

“Appreciate all the support as always, it never goes unnoticed and I can’t wait to enjoy these next couple of weeks,” Kane continued. “I can’t wait to be at the Allianz [Stadium] on Saturday and celebrate in front of the fans.

“Then as always, we look forward to the next one, we go again and try to get number two.”

Kane’s first year with Bayern coincided with their first trophyless season in 11 years as Leverkusen ended their streak of 11 straight Bundesliga titles.

It led to quips that Kane’s 15-year career, which has seen him lose five major finals for both club and country, could extend indefinitely without winning a trophy, but despite disappointment in the Champions League this season the wait has finally ended.