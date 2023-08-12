Harry Kane makes debut as Bayern Munich suffer defeat in German Super Cup

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Kane made his debut for Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup, but missed out on his first trophy as Leipzig won 3-0 at the Allianz Arena.

The England captain stepped off the bench as a 63rd-minute replacement for Mathys Tel but made little impact, with DFB-Pokal holders Leipzig running out convincing winners thanks to Dani Olmo’s hat-trick.

Kane, who wore the number nine shirt after training with his new team-mates for the first time on Saturday morning, has yet to win any silverware in his 14-year senior playing career.

Kane, who has signed a deal until June 2027 after Tottenham agreed an £86.4million deal plus add-ons with the German champions, was given a rapturous reception by the Bayern fans after stepping out of the dug-out.

The striker had earlier taken to social media to announce his departure from Spurs, which chairman Daniel Levy said the club “reluctantly” agreed to as Kane, who had entered into the last 12 months of his contract in north London, had made it clear he was seeking a fresh challenge.

Janis Blaswich, Harry Kane and Mohamed Simakan compete at a corner (AFP via Getty Images)

Kane said: “It’s not a goodbye because you never know how things pan out in the future, but it’s a thank you and I’ll see you soon.”

He told his new club’s website: “I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now.

“Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality – it feels very good to be here.

“I feel like it was the right step in my career to really push myself and test myself on the highest level so that’s why I’m here and I look forward to that challenge.”

Shortly before the deal was officially confirmed, Kane posted a message on social media in which he thanked the fans and said he had not wanted to start the season with his future unresolved.

“From the moment I’ve been playing I’ve been one of your own and I’ve given everything that I possibly could to make you proud and give you as many special moments and memories to hopefully last forever,” Kane said.

“This is a message to all you fans around the world, every single Tottenham fan that’s supported me and been with me throughout my journey.

“Me and my family will cherish it forever, we’ll never forget all the moments we’ve had together so thank you.

“I felt like it was the time to leave. I didn’t want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk.

“I think it’s important for the new manager and the players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham back to around the top of the table and fighting for trophies, so I wish Ange (Postecoglou) and all the boys all the very best of luck.

“I’ll be watching from a fan point of view now and really hope the team can be successful.”

Postecoglou had revealed on Friday that Kane’s move was “imminent” after a breakthrough in negotiations between the clubs was reached on Wednesday night.

It left the ball in Kane’s court and he decided on Thursday to leave his boyhood club for Bayern.

Kane leaves Tottenham as the club’s all-time leading scorer with 280 goals but without a trophy.

Bayern had seen their previous bids for Kane turned down, but refused to give up their pursuit of the 30-year-old, who remains 47 goals shy of equalling Alan Shearer’s Premier League record of 260.

Levy told the club’s website: “We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long term.

“Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer. We have reluctantly, therefore, agreed to his transfer.

“We have seen a product of our academy system become one of the best players to ever pull on a Spurs shirt and become one of world football’s elite strikers. It has been a truly remarkable journey.”

Kane’s strike partner at Spurs, Son Heung-min, paid tribute to his departing colleague in a post on Instagram and was later confirmed by the club to have been appointed as their new captain.

Son, who holds the Premier League record for goal combinations with Kane, wrote: “Leader, brother, legend.

“Since day one it has been a joy to play by your side. So many memories, amazing games and incredible goals together.

“Harry, thank you for everything you have given to me, to our club, and to our fans. Wish you nothing but the best in your new chapter. Good luck brother.”

Tottenham said of Son’s appointment as skipper on their website: “Heung-Min Son has been named club captain.

“Sonny, 31, takes over the captain’s armband from Hugo Lloris, who first captained the team in 2014-15 and was named skipper for the start of 2015-16 – Sonny’s first season at Spurs.

“James Maddison and Cristian Romero have been appointed vice-captains.”