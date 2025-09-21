Harry Kane scores a treble as Bayern Munich maintain perfect start to Bundesliga

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich claimed a 4-1 victory at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

The England skipper opened the scoring in the 44th minute and soon doubled Bayern’s lead with a penalty moments after the break.

He then added a third from the spot with 13 minutes left on the clock before Hoffenheim’s Vladimir Coufal scored a deflected free-kick, but Serge Gnabry restored Bayern’s three-goal advantage deep into stoppage time.

Kane’s hat-trick takes his tally to 13 from seven games in all competitions and keeps Bayern top of the standings.

Elsewhere, Freiburg beat Werder Bremen 3-0, while 10-man Mainz claimed a 4-1 win over Augsburg.

Kaishu Sano and Dominik Kohr opened the scoring before the latter was dismissed and although they were reduced to 10 men, Mainz went on to extend their lead with goals from Paul Nebel and Armindo Sieb, with Samuel Essende’s goal a consolation for Augsburg.

Hamburg earned their first top-flight win since being promoted as they beat bottom-of-the-table Heidenheim 2-1.

Cologne sustained their first league defeat of the season after being beaten 3-1 by RB Leipzig, who recorded their third straight Bundesliga win.

Jude Bellingham made his first appearance for Real Madrid this season as they beat Espanyol 2-0 at the Bernabeu.

The England midfielder has been sidelined since the Club World Cup following shoulder surgery and came on in place of Kylian Mbappe in the 89th minute.

Mbappe helped Real extend their perfect start in LaLiga to five games by scoring his fifth goal of the season after Eder Militao sent the hosts ahead in the first half.

Levante earned their first win of the season with a 4-0 victory over nine-man Girona.

Axel Witsel was shown a second yellow card on the half-hour mark and Etta Eyong soon capitalised with a goal before the break.

A miserable afternoon worsened for Girona when Vitor Reis was dismissed, allowing the visitors to storm ahead as Carlos Alvarez, Ivan Romero and Goduine Koyalipou all scored.

Villarreal moved into third with a 2-1 win over 10-man Osasuna.

Valentin Rosier was shown a second yellow before Osasuna went ahead through Ante Budimir’s penalty. Georges Mikautadze and Pape Gueye struck in the second half to secure Villarreal’s third win of the season.

Sevilla beat Alaves 2-1 and Valencia earned a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

In Serie A, Juventus dropped their first points of the season after drawing 1-1 with Hellas Verona.

Francisco Conceicao had put Juve ahead before Gift Orban levelled from the spot and a draw means they sit at the summit one point clear of Napoli, who play Pisa on Monday.

AC Milan are level on points with the reigning champions after beating Udinese 3-0.

Christian Pulisic scored scoed twice either side of Youssouf Fofana to help Milan record their third straight Serie A win.

Saturday’s remaining fixture saw Bologna beat Genoa 2-1.