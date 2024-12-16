Harry Kane back in Bayern Munich training after thigh issue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England captain Harry Kane has resumed some training with the rest of the Bayern Munich squad as he steps up his recovery from a thigh injury.

The striker suffered a small muscle fibre tear in his right thigh during last month’s 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund and was not expected to play again until 2025.

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany, though, revealed last week that Kane could be back in contention for the final Bundesliga fixture before the winter break at home to RB Leipzig on Friday.

“Harry Kane and Alphonso Davies were able to complete parts of team training on Monday for the first time since their respective injuries,” a statement on Bayern Munich’s official website read.

“Striker Kane suffered a strain in his right hamstring against Borussia Dortmund. Defender Davies did the same in his left hamstring against Heidenheim.”

Bayern are also without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer through injury and slipped to a first Bundesliga defeat at Mainz on Saturday, which saw their lead at the top of the table cut to four points by champions Bayer Leverkusen.

As well as the positive news on Kane’s recovery, Bayern also confirmed both Kingsley Coman (hamstring) and Serge Gnabry (knee) had completed a running session on Monday for the first time since their injuries.

“Both forwards have now taken the next step towards a return to team training,” Bayern’s fitness update report added.