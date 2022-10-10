Harry Kane swaps scoring for stories on CBeebies debut
Tottenham’s England captain will read a best-selling tale on Monday
England captain Harry Kane will swap scoring goals for reading bedtime stories on Monday as he appears on CBeebies.
Kane, 29, will read ‘The Lion Inside’ by Rachel Bright on the BBC’s CBeebies Bedtime Story, joining a star-studded list of names to have delivered a story.
The best-selling tale, illustrated by Jim Field, follows a shy mouse around as he tried to find his roar and was chosen by Kane himself as he reads it to his three children Ivy, Vivienne and Louis.
The Tottenham striker said: “One of my favourite things to do is sit down with my children before bedtime and read them a book.
“I enjoy this quality time with them. They especially love the book ‘The Lion Inside’ so they will be extremely excited to hear this.”
Kane joins Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales, Harry Styles, Arlo Parks, Dave Grohl, Steve Carell and Rose Ayling-Ellis in reading stories on the programme.
It will air at 6.50pm on Monday on CBeebies and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.
