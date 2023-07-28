Football rumours: Bayern Munich officials fly to London in bid for Harry Kane

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

What the papers say

Executives at Bayern Munich have flown to London to try and convince Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to sell Harry Kane, according to the Telegraph.

The German club will reportedly submit a bid worth around £86million for Kane. Paris St Germain are said to have been close to agreeing a deal with Tottenham but Bayern is Kane’s preferred destination of the two clubs.

Bayern are also interested in Manchester United’s David De Gea and Brentford’s David Raya, the Times said.

The Evening Standard says Chelsea have had another bid rejected, this time for 20-year-old Marseille striker Elye Wahi. The Blues offered the French club £24million.

Former Everton midfielder and now free agent James Rodriguez looks set to join Sao Paulo on a free transfer, the Sun reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sofyan Amrabat: 90 Min says Manchester United are in talks with the 26-year-old Moroccan midfielder at Fiorentina as they look to move Fred out of the club.

Mohammed Kudus: Chelsea have suffered another transfer blow with the 22-year-old Ajax midfielder choosing Arsenal over the Blues as his preferred club, according to Football Transfers.