England jeered after unimpressive win over minnows Andorra

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England were booed after limping to a lifeless 1-0 win against Andorra as Thomas Tuchel’s first away match in charge ended in forgettable and frustrating fashion.

The German coach called for relentlessness and patience against the side 173rd in FIFA’s world rankings but got neither as the stuttering Euro 2024 runners-up were jeered at the end of both halves.

This was the third time England have failed to score a first-half goal against Andorra in Barcelona, where the minnows kept out Steve McClaren’s side in 2007 and Fabio Capello’s team the following year.

There was a breakthrough shortly after the break in both of those matches, just as there was in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier when Harry Kane finally gave the 6,950 travelling fans something to cheer about.

England’s captain turned in lively Noni Madueke’s cross in the 50th minute, yet the goals did not flow from that point and slow play brought further grumbles.

Some fans made an early exit and there were more boos at the end of Tuchel’s third win in charge.

The England boss had named an attack-minded line-up at the RCDE Stadium – where the match was held as Andorra’s new ground was not quite ready – and saw his side boss 83 per cent of first-half possession.

But the Group K leaders were unable to turn dominance into a first-half opener as well-drilled, defence-minded Andorra held firm on a warm evening in Spain.

Jude Bellingham saw a shot saved inside the opening minute and Curtis Jones soon saw an attempt blocked, with Ezri Konsa then denied a penalty despite being wrestled to the ground.

Andorra goalkeeper Iker Alvarez looked uncertain at some set-pieces but produced some important stops, with his 14th-minute save from Madueke the most impressive.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Kane struck wide from close range and Bellingham saw an attempt through a crowd saved but England’s play was lacking incision.

Andorra’s support whistled for half-time as Bellingham saw a flicked header held in stoppage time, which ended with boos from unimpressed England fans.

It was not only the performance that some supporters expressed anger with as Prime Minister Keir Starmer copped some flak at points during the first half.

Ricard Fernandez’s attempt to score Andorra’s first goal against England went well wide early in the second half and the visitors finally broke the deadlock in the 50th minute.

Jones slipped a ball through for stretching Kane to prod goalwards, with Madueke reacting quickest to Alvarez’s save and sending a low ball back across for the skipper to stab home.

Madueke was denied before Tuchel turned to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Eberechi Eze. The latter saw a header tipped over by Alvarez, increasing Andorran anticipation when substitute Guillaume Lopez skipped past Dan Burn to see a shot blocked by Konsa.

Play petered out as some England fans made an early exit, understandably preferring to get their Saturday night started in Barcelona rather than see through a dreary conclusion.

There was a chance at the death but Andorra escaped, England fans letting their annoyance known but later applauding the players.