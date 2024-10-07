Jump to content
Harry Kane joins England squad while waiting for full diagnosis on injury

Harry Kane had to be substituted in the 72nd-minute of Bayern’s 3-3 draw at Frankfurt with a right leg injury.

George Sessions
Monday 07 October 2024 13:31 BST

Harry Kane is an injury doubt for England’s Nations League matches with Greece and Finland this week (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Harry Kane has joined the England squad at St George’s Park but will have to wait for further news on his injury after he was forced off in Bayern Munich’s 3-3 draw at Frankfurt on Sunday.

Kane had to be substituted in the 72nd minute after he required treatment on his right leg moments earlier.

Bayern have confirmed Kane travelled to England from Frankfurt but a more “precise diagnosis” is still to be determined.

“Harry Kane, who had to be substituted due to an injury, travelled directly from Frankfurt to the English national team and was examined by the Football Association’s doctors. A more precise diagnosis is still pending,” a Bayern club statement read.

Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany told reporters post-match: “It’s still too early to say what Kane has. We hope it’s nothing serious.”

This is the second injury worry Kane has faced in recent weeks after he was a major doubt to take on Aston Villa last Wednesday following an ankle issue in a 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen.

England interim boss Lee Carsley called up Kane for this week’s Nations League fixtures with Greece and Finland.

Captain Kane is one of three centre forwards in the squad alongside Ollie Watkins and Dominic Solanke.

