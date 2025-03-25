Players aren’t listened to but I won’t complain about playing – Harry Kane

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Harry Kane says players do not have a voice when it comes to scheduling but he would never refuse to play as he goes in search of trophies.

With an increased Champions League schedule, a bigger World Cup and the recent expansion of the European Championship, top players are playing more games than ever.

Bayern Munich are in contention for the Champions League and involved in this summer’s first edition of the revamped Club World Cup – with an international window sandwiched in between – so Kane could go without a meaningful summer break.

But the 31-year-old intends to play as much as possible as he looks to break his trophy duck.

“I don’t think the players are listened to that much, if I’m totally honest. But also everyone wants their piece, their tournament, their prize, and the players are kind of the people who have to get on with it,” he said.

“But it is what it is. I love playing football, so I’m never going to complain about playing football.

“I think if you manage it well, with your coaches and your manager and your clubs, there are ways of getting more rest in certain moments.

“But it’s not an easy question, it’s not an easy situation. I think there could be a balance from both sides, but we’d have to see how that pans out.

“Ultimately, it’s hard to pick and choose because every game is important. Playing for Bayern Munich is important. Playing for England is important.

“Everyone has their goals that they want to achieve and as a player, you have to accept that.”

Kane will certainly not want to slow down his international career as he sets his eyes on breaking Peter Shilton’s cap record.

The former Tottenham striker made his 105th appearance, scoring his 71st goal, in Monday’s 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Latvia.

Kane, who made his England debut 10 years ago, is only 20 behind Shilton and has no plans to stop.

“It’s definitely there. I’ve made it clear I want to play for England as long as possible,” he said.

“Of course leading up to the World Cup, there are plenty of games before then and hopefully eight games in that tournament.

“To get 105 is special already. For sure, I want a few more.

“It’s 10 years this week (Thursday) since I played for England for the first time. It’s been a great journey, a lot of ups, a lot of downs.

“We’ve been extremely close and it’s been a pleasure to be a part of that.

“Now it’s a new era, a new chapter and I’m even more excited to hopefully have more years here and get far in tournaments and have those special moments in this country and try to give the fans what we all so desperately want, which is to win a major trophy.

“That opportunity excites not just me but I think the team, the boss and everyone here as well.”