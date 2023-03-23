Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Record-breaker Harry Kane in pictures

The 29-year-old is England’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 23 March 2023 20:38

Harry Kane wrote himself into the England record books when his penalty against Italy took him beyond Wayne Rooney to set a new national record of 54.

The 29-year-old Tottenham frontman, who moved into second place on 50 when he surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton’s total of 49 with his strike against Germany last June, was just the second Englishman to complete a half-century of senior international goals.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Kane’s exploits to date for his country.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in