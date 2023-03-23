Record-breaker Harry Kane in pictures

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Kane wrote himself into the England record books when his penalty against Italy took him beyond Wayne Rooney to set a new national record of 54.

The 29-year-old Tottenham frontman, who moved into second place on 50 when he surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton’s total of 49 with his strike against Germany last June, was just the second Englishman to complete a half-century of senior international goals.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Kane’s exploits to date for his country.