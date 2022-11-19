Harry Kane still set to wear ‘OneLove’ armband despite FIFA’s late intervention
FIFA has launched a new series of social campaigns in a partnership with United Nations agencies.
England captain Harry Kane is still set to wear the ‘OneLove’ rainbow armband against discrimination at the World Cup in Qatar despite FIFA announcing plans for its own band on the eve of the tournament.
FIFA confirmed its armbands would be worn as part of a partnership with United Nations agencies, and the Football Association is understood to be seeking clarity on whether that and the ‘OneLove’ version can be worn together.
While it respects the FIFA-UN initiative, the FA intends to continue supporting the ‘OneLove’ campaign regardless, in a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.
FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has said the FA is even prepared to be fined over the issue, having had no response from FIFA to a request for permission to wear it earlier in the autumn.
The game’s global governing body said captains of the 32 nations would wear armbands in support of different social campaigns at each stage of the tournament.
The theme in the quarter-finals will be ‘no discrimination’.
Wales are another of the nine European nations set to wear the ‘OneLove’ armbands during the tournament.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.