The key battles as England and Italy vie for Euro 2020 title

England take on Italy at Wembley for the chance of Euro 2020 glory.

The two best teams of the tournament meet in the final and the game could be won or lost on the finest of margins.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the key battles that could decide the game.

Harry Kane v Giorgio Chiellini

Kane, left, and Chiellini went to battle for Spurs and Juventus in the 2018 Champions League (PA Archive)

The two captains will also battle it out in a key defence v attack tussle. Kane is England’s talisman and after a slow start has looked a different animal in the knockout stages, scoring four goals, including the winner against Denmark. His hold up play against the experienced and wily Chiellini will be imperative to England’s success. Kane scored against Chiellini’s Juventus in the Champions League in 2018, giving the veteran centre-back a tough evening in Turin and will be keen for more success.

Harry Maguire v Ciro Immobile

Maguire has been superb in England’s defence following his return from injury and has admitted his form is close to the best he has ever played. He has been integral in the transition between defence and attack, bringing the ball out of play and Immobile’s first task will be to relentlessly press the Manchester United defender to prevent that from happening. Immobile has only scored twice for Italy so far, but his pace and movement are a constant threat and he will be looking for opportunities to get a one v one situation with Maguire.

Kalvin Phillips v Jorginho

Italy’s Jorginho has been one of the most impressive players of the tournament (PA Wire)

Jorginho has been a key player in Italy’s side, running the midfield with performances that have seen Chelsea’s Champions League winner touted for the Ballon D’Or. He will want to get on the ball and dictate play and Phillips will be the man trying to stop him. The Leeds star has been a surprise package this tournament in England’s midfield and only Jorginho and Spain’s Pedri have covered more miles than him. He was effective in stopping Luka Modric in the opening game of the tournament and must do the same to the Chelsea man.

Raheem Sterling v Giovanni Di Lorenzo

The Manchester City forward has been England’s most influential player throughout the tournament, scoring two match-winning goals as well as opening the scoring against Germany and earning a penalty against Denmark. He has predominantly played down the left and that will see him come head-to-head with Di Lorenzo, who will be the man charged with stopping him. The Italian wing-back will also look to get forward and provide service for Italy’s front three, while hoping to pin England’s Luke Shaw back.