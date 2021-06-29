Harry Kane sealed England’s victory against Germany with a fine finish in the dying stages at Wembley.

The captain had been a peripheral figure for much of the game and saw a lousy touch squander a fantastic chance to give England the lead just before half time.

But after Raheem Sterling tapped in Luke Shaw’s brilliant low cross to finally break the deadlock in the 75th minute, Kane eradicated the nerves to secure victory.

This time it was Grealish who produced the pinpoint cross, the Aston Villa captain again bolstering his claims to start, with Kane on hand to fire the ball into the corner.

England will now face either Ukraine or Sweden in the quarter-finals.