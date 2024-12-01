Bayern Munich dealt injury blow with Harry Kane set for spell on sidelines

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Harry Kane will be sidelined “for the time being” after suffering a minor hamstring tear, his club Bayern Munich have announced.

The England striker was forced off after only 33 minutes of Bayern’s 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, manager Vincent Kompany said Kane did not believe the injury to be serious and would have a scan to learn the extent of the problem.

An update on Sunday morning on the club’s website read: “Harry Kane picked up a minor muscle strain in his right hamstring in FC Bayern’s Bundesliga match at Borussia Dortmund yesterday.

open image in gallery Harry Kane limps off after suffering a hamstring injury against Borussia Dortmund ( AP )

“This was confirmed by a scan carried out by the FC Bayern medical unit. Bayern will therefore be without Kane, 31, for the time being.”

Kane has enjoyed another strong start to the season with the German giants, scoring 20 goals in 19 games in all competitions.

Bayern have five more games before a break over Christmas, with Tuesday’s DFB-Pokal clash with Bayer Leverkusen followed by league games against Heidenheim, Mainz and RB Leipzig and a Champions League meeting with Shakhtar Donetsk.

“Harry’s goals are very hard to replace but we have said from the start that we trust our squad,” said Kompany after the Dortmund draw. “You cannot replace players of his quality with another place but the boys can do it together.”

