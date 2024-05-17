Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England concerns grow after Harry Kane ruled out of Bayern Munich’s final match with back injury

Kane’s absence will raise fears for England head coach Gareth Southgate so close to Euro 2024

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 17 May 2024 15:43
Comments
Harry Kane is struggling with a back injury
Harry Kane is struggling with a back injury (AFP via Getty Images)

Harry Kane will miss Bayern Munich’s final game of the Bundesliga season at Hoffenheim on Saturday due to an ongoing back injury.

Kane’s absence will raise fears for England head coach Gareth Southgate less than a week before he is due to name his preliminary squad for next month’s European Championships.

Kane has not played since he was substituted during the second leg of Bayern’s Uefa Champions League semi-final defeat to Real Madrid earlier this month.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said: “Harry is receiving treatment with his personal doctor – he’s no longer here and won’t travel to Hoffenheim.

“It was really a borderline decision in Madrid. We tried it with treatment and it got worse with every move that he made, so there was no chance for him participating in practice.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in