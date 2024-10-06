England given injury scare as Harry Kane suffers knock in Bayern draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

England captain Harry Kane was substituted during the second half of Bayern Munich’s 3-3 Bundesliga draw at Eintracht Frankfurt following a collision which saw him need treatment on his right thigh area.

Kim Min-Jae had given Bayern a 15th-minute lead, before goals from Omar Marmoush and Hugo Ekitike put Frankfurt ahead.

Dayot Upamecano, though, soon had Bayern - beaten in the Champions League at Aston Villa in midweek - back in front before the break with a close-range finish and former Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise made it 3-2 with a 20-yard strike early in the second half.

With 20 minutes left, there was an injury scare for Kane, set to join up with the England squad next week for the Nations League, when he went down and needed treatment on his right leg, before getting up and walking off, to be replaced by Mathys Tel.

It looked like Bayern would hold on, but Frankfurt struck a stoppage-time equaliser, Marmoush slotting in a knockdown from Eric Dina Ebimbe.

open image in gallery Harry Kane (centre) was substituted by Bayern boss Vincent Kompany (right) ( Getty Images )

Bayern remain top of the table, but are now level on 14 points with RB Leipzig. who earlier won 1-0 at Heidenheim thanks to a second-half goal from Lois Openda.

Robert Lewandowski scored a first-half hat-trick as Barcelona got back to winning ways with a 3-0 victory at Alaves.

The LaLiga leaders lost at Osasuna last weekend to end a seven-match winning streak, but bounced back with a convincing midweek 5-0 Champions League triumph over Young Boys.

Lewandowski struck three times inside the opening 31 minutes at Mendizorroza, while mid-table Alaves went on to fight hard to respond and saw a goal from Toni Martinez ruled out just before the interval.

The result restored a three-point lead for Hansi Flick’s men over rivals Real Madrid.

PA