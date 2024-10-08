Jump to content
Harry Kane trains away from England squad as he continues recovery from injury

Lee Carsley’s side are preparing for Nations League games against Greece and Finland.

Jonathan Veal
Tuesday 08 October 2024 11:58 BST
Harry Kane did not train with the England squad on Tuesday (David Davies/PA)
Harry Kane did not train with the England squad on Tuesday (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

England captain Harry Kane did not train with the rest of the squad on Tuesday morning as he continues his recovery from an injury.

Kane limped out of Bayern Munich’s 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday but travelled straight to St George’s Park, where he was passed fit by England’s medical staff on Monday evening.

However, the 31-yer-old striker trained indoors on an individualised programme as he enters a race to be fit for Thursday night’s Nations League game against Greece at Wembley.

All 21 other players trained as interim boss Lee Carsley prepares for the double-header, with a trip to Finland to come on Sunday.

Ezri Konsa, Morgan Gibbs-White and Kobbie Mainoo withdrew from the squad on Monday due to injuries picked up playing for their clubs over the weekend.

Carsley chose not to call up any replacements.

