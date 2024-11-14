Lee Carsley says Greece victory shows England ‘moving in the right direction’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Interim boss Lee Carsley felt the 3-0 Nations League win over Greece showed England are “moving in the right direction”.

Ollie Watkins justified his selection ahead of captain Harry Kane, who was dropped to the bench, with an early opener in Athens.

Jude Bellingham’s shot went in off the post and Greece goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos before debutant Curtis Jones capped an impressive display with a fine finish late on.

England, who were beaten by Greece at Wembley last month, are now top of Group B2 as they head back to London for Sunday’s showdown with the Republic of Ireland in what will be Carsley’s final match before handing over to new manager Thomas Tuchel.

“It represents we are moving in the right direction,” Carsley said on ITV1.

“We wont get too carried away now, we have got a big game at Wembley on Sunday, so we are looking forward to that.”

Carsley, who saw nine players withdraw from his squad ahead of the match, added: “It is just important the players play to their strengths. We have got a lot of outstanding talent.

“The players who were not here, we concentrated on the ones that were.

“We spoke yesterday about players getting an opportunity, and we have seen that tonight.

“People were speaking about the inexperience within the squad, but these players play week in and week out in the Premier League at a really high level.”

Even with so many players having pulled out of the squad through injury and Carsley’s bold team selection, there were plenty of performances to be proud of.

Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham said: “It was an important win.

“A lot was made of the lads who weren’t here, but the lads who showed up were amazing. I am really proud of the boys tonight.

“There would have been a million and one excuses if we didn’t play well or get over the line, but the lads went out and did their business so professionally.

“We are back to the top of the group, so back to where we belong.”

Bellingham added: “We had good defensive shape and showed character, the staff set up a game plan which was perfect for this game, with the ball (we were) trying stuff regardless of whether it comes off.

“We are a young team. We are all playing very well for our clubs are all exciting players and want to get on the ball to be creative, so we are going to lose the ball.

“So it was amazing no matter how many times we lost it, we kept on doing it, which was the most important thing in the end – perseverance.”