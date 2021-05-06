Harry Kane extends Leyton Orient shirt sponsorship

Harry Kane has extended his “magic partnership” with Leyton Orient by renewing his shirt sponsorship of the League Two club for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Tottenham Hotspur and England striker, who spent time on loan with the O’s early in his career, bought the shirt sponsorship of the club last May after gaining approval from the Premier League, English Football League and Football Association.

Kane donated the sponsorship to three causes, with the home shirt donning a thank you message to frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, the away shirt showing Haven House Children’s Hospice’s logo and the third kit donated to mental health charity Mind.

Josh Stephens, head of commercial at Orient, said: “A huge thanks to Harry and his team at CK66 for their continual support not just to the club, but to the three charities too.

“The 2020/21 season brought to life one of the biggest partnership stories of the year and we are tremendously thankful to Harry for making it possible. What started as an amazing gesture has turned into a truly magic partnership.”

Kane will again dedicate the front of the shirts to three causes, while the women’s team will also be sponsored by the England captain.

Kane representing Leyton Orient in 2011 (Getty Images)

Orient have announced the charity for their home shirt will be Tommy Club, which is run by Royal British Legion Industries and a new way for people to support the country’s most vulnerable Armed Forces Veterans.

Ten per cent of the proceeds from all shirt sales will be passed to the charities.

Steve Sherry, chief executive at Royal British Legion Industries, said: “Many of our country’s most vulnerable veterans need our support now more than ever.

“And Harry’s and Leyton Orient’s support will have a genuinely life-changing effect on the brave men and women supported by Tommy Club. We simply cannot thank them enough.”

PA