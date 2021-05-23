Harry Kane wins Premier League Golden Boot with final day goal against Leicester

Harry Kane has won the Premier League’s Golden Boot award after scoring his 23rd goal of the season against Leicester.

The 27-year-old fired home from close range to level the scores at 1-1, before Tottenham went on to seal a 4-2 victory and end the Foxes’ top four hopes.

Mohamed Salah was unable to add to his tally during Liverpool’s final-day win over Crystal Palace, remaining on 22 goals for the season.

That meant Kane finished top of the charts, an achievement which is only likely to increase his value ahead of the summer transfer window.

For Spurs, it was scant consolation as a disappointing campaign came to an end.

Ryan Mason’s side finished seventh in the final standings, a point above Arsenal but below West Ham and Leicester.

Kane also registered the most assists of any player in the Premier League, with 14 to his name.

After another impressive season, the question now is where the England captain’s future lies amid reports of interest from several top European clubs.