From Rishi Sunak to Harry Kane: England Under-21s earn plaudits after Euros win
Lee Carsley’s side lifted the trophy in Georgia.
England’s victory in the European Under-21 Championship captured the nation as prominent figures took to social media to offer their congratulations.
Curtis Jones’ first-half goal, coupled with goalkeeper James Trafford’s stoppage-time penalty save, ensured the Young Lions lifted the trophy for the first time in 39 years as they edged out Spain 1-0.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the tributes as the likes of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and senior men’s captain Harry Kane joined in the celebrations.