From Rishi Sunak to Harry Kane: England Under-21s earn plaudits after Euros win

England’s victory in the European Under-21 Championship captured the nation as prominent figures took to social media to offer their congratulations.

Curtis Jones’ first-half goal, coupled with goalkeeper James Trafford’s stoppage-time penalty save, ensured the Young Lions lifted the trophy for the first time in 39 years as they edged out Spain 1-0.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the tributes as the likes of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and senior men’s captain Harry Kane joined in the celebrations.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham was among the first to applaud the Young Lions, with other governing bodies quick to follow

Political figures were also caught up in the excitement

England stars past and present were delighted with the win

With 18 Premier League players in Young Lions squad, the tributes from clubs poured in

And former boxer Frank Bruno loved the sound of ‘European Champions’