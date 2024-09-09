Harry Kane keen to play for England ‘as long as I can’ ahead of 100th cap

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Harry Kane says he wants to play for England “as long as I can” as he prepares for his 100th senior international appearance against Finland on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old is set to become England’s 10th centurion when he leads the team out at Wembley in the Nations League, and believes he can still help the team to a major international title following their Euro 2024 disappointment.

He scored 79 seconds into his England career against Lithuania in March 2015, and 99 caps later the Bayern Munich striker hopes there is more to come as the senior men’s team chase a first tournament success in 58 years.

“I love playing for England, when I was younger I loved watching England, I was a big England fan,” he said. “I never want to miss a camp, I don’t want to miss a game.

“I want to represent my county as long as I can. Whilst I’m still at the level I’m at, I know I can help this country to be successful.

“We came extremely close (at Euro 2024) of reaching our ultimate dream. It didn’t happen, but I know I can help this team get back there at the World Cup in two years. Not just help in terms of on the pitch, but my experiences off it as well.”

Kane pointed to the example of NFL star Tom Brady as an inspiration that has helped keep him performing at the elite level despite being publicly criticised, as he was during England’s run to the Euro 2024 final.

“I’m always trying to improve and get better,” said the former Tottenham forward. “The nature of the sport we play, there’s always going to be people that doubt you.

“It helps me to be consistent, it’s helped me to keep getting better. Tom Brady was a big inspiration of mine, I’ve spoken about him previously, about his mentality and mindset.

“He was a prime example of that. He went on to become the greatest in his sport, but even when he was 42, 43 he was still having to prove people wrong, and to prove to himself that he was good enough.

“Deep down, that motivates me to be better when I’m doing finishing sessions on my own, stuff that I might not have to do still but I want to do it, I want to prove that there’s room for improvement.”