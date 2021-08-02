Harry Kane has not reported for Tottenham Hotspur training as planned as he attempts to force a transfer to Manchester City.

The forward was supposed to be back for his first session after Euro 2020 on Monday, but didn’t turn up, in what looks to set up a stand-off with chairman Daniel Levy.

Kane has told Spurs he wants to leave, and believes he has a gentleman’s agreement on that.

Many who know the England captain had felt in the last few weeks that not reporting for training was an increasing possibility.

Whether it actually helps Kane’s case remains to be seen.

Levy is known to have been furious with recent reporting about the move, and sources say he is more adamant than ever that Kane stays.

City and Pep Guardiola see Kane as potentially completing their first XI but there is some doubt over whether they would be willing to pay the fee that Spurs want for a 28-year-old.

The English champions have made it known they will go in with a bid of £100m, but many say Levy would want a figure beyond even £150m.

Kane admitted before Euro 2020 he would have a conversation with chairman Levy over a potential move

“I think it’s definitely a conversation to be had with the club,” Kane told Gary Neville on The Overlap. “Yeah, like you say, I want to be playing in the biggest games.

“The biggest moments. Like, this season I’m there watching the Champions League, watching the English teams in there doing amazing. They are the games that I want to be involved in. I want to be in them games.

“So for sure, it’s a moment in my career where I have to kind of reflect and see where I’m at and have a good, honest conversation with the chairman.

“I hope that we can have that conversation. I’m sure that he’ll want to set out the plan of where he sees it but ultimately it’s going to be down to me and how I feel and what’s going to be the best for me and my career this moment in time.

“[Levy] has been fair with me. He’s never kind of just held me onto a contract and said, ‘No, I’ve paid you that. You’re going to stay on that.’ So, we’ve always had a good relationship. But yeah, I’m not sure how that conversation will go, if I’m honest.

“But you know what it’s like as players, you don’t know what the chairman is thinking. I don’t know, I mean he might want to sell me. He might be thinking, ‘If I could get 100 million for you, then why not?’ Do you know what I mean? I’m not going to be worth that for the next two or three years.”