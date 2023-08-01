Jump to content

Bayern Munich need much-improved Harry Kane offer after Tottenham reject second bid

The German champions have now seen a bid of £85m rejected, with Spurs demanding £100m

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Tuesday 01 August 2023 17:38
Comments
Manor Solomon gets to know Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Bayern Munich are going to have to significantly improve their third bid in order to secure Harry Kane, after negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur.

A delegation of Hans-Christian Dreesen and Marco Neppe flew into London for talks with Daniel Levy on Monday (31 July), as a second bid of £85m was rejected.

While Bayern feel they are getting closer to a deal, separate sources insist that there is still a huge difference in price and that Levy will accept no less than £100m. The Tottenham chairman quoted Real Madrid that price in June, which put the Spanish club off after they paid similar for Jude Bellingham.

While Bayern are hoping to bring the fee down to around £90m, the message has repeatedly been that Levy will not budge and this saga could yet go on for weeks.

Kane is keen to join the German champions in order to finally win a trophy and have a proper chance at the Champions League. Personal terms are no issue, although it remains possible that both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United could enter if a deal gets close with Bayern Munich.

While Kane has no interest in the French club, Old Trafford could be a test for Bayern.

