Gareth Southgate does not expect Harry Kane to leave Tottenham Hotspur during Euro 2020 and is certain that his desire to leave the north London club will not damage England’s chances at the tournament.

Kane admitted last week that he is at a "crossroads" in his career and that he does not want to retire with any regrets over a lack of trophies, having not won any silverware at club level previously.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with the 27-year-old, who would prefer to remain in the Premier League even though Tottenham are reluctant to sell to an immediate rival.

Kane hopes to lead England to their first international tournament win in 55 years this summer and Southgate does not expect that his captain will be distracted by off-field speculation.

“I don’t need to have a conversation with Harry Kane regarding focus or professionalism," the England manager insisted, after including Kane in his 33-man provisional squad for this summer's tournament.

“He has got one goal while with us and that’s to win the European Championship. We know how important that is at this moment in time. What’s going on at his club is a matter for him and Tottenham.

“He’s obviously made some statements in the last few days. In many respects that’s out of the way now and I think - talking across the board here - it’s very unlikely that transfers will be done while we’re away.”

Southgate added: “That’s different in our camps in September because very often we’re on that deadline and then we’ve had to help facilitate a medical or a meeting between a player and a manager. I’m very realistic about those things.

“We’re not going to stop phones ringing, we’re not going to control conversations that are going on in private. But I expect most deals are done at the end of tournaments or the first week after the season.

“I’d expect anything across the board with our players to be done after the tournament.”