Harry Kane has admitted that he is at a “crossroads” in his Tottenham career and does not want to “have any regrets” over a lack of trophies after informing the club of his desire to leave this summer.

Kane expressed his desire to leave the north London club in a recent meeting with Daniel Levy, however, the Tottenham chairman is not inclined to sell and, even then, potential asking prices have been quoted at around £150m.

Kane, who has three years remaining on his contract, has made no secret of his desire to win trophies and play in the Champions League, with Spurs languishing in seventh after a tumultuous campaign.

Manchester City are believed to be interested in signing Kane this summer, while Manchester United have also previously held a strong interest in the 27-year-old, but Levy remains reluctant to sell to an English rival.

However, in a revealing interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap, Kane made one of his most frank admissions that his time at Tottenham could be coming to an end and suggested the decision over his future will ultimately be down to him.

“I think so [this is a crossroads moment],” Kane said. “I think it’s definitely a conversation to be had with the club. Yeah, like you say, I want to be playing in the biggest games. The biggest moments. Like, this season I’m there watching the Champions League, watching the English teams in there doing amazing. They are the games that I want to be involved in. I want to be in them games.

“So for sure, it’s a moment in my career where I have to kind of reflect and see where I’m at and have a good, honest conversation with the chairman. I hope that we can have that conversation. I’m sure that he’ll want to set out the plan of where he sees it but ultimately it’s going to be down to me and how I feel and what’s going to be the best for me and my career this moment in time.

“[Daniel Levy] has been fair with me. He’s never kind of just held me onto a contract and said ‘No, I’ve paid you that. You’re going to stay on that’. So, we’ve always had a good relationship. But yeah, I’m not sure how that conversation will go if I’m honest.

“But you know what it’s like as players you don’t know what the chairman is thinking. I don’t know, I mean he might want to sell me. He might be thinking ‘If I could get 100 million for you, then why not?’ Do you know what I mean? I’m not going to be worth that for the next two or three years.”

