Bayern awaiting Tottenham response on ‘final’ offer for Harry Kane

Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur are engaged in a last game of poker over Harry Kane, as the German club have put in what they maintain is a final offer.

It is understood the bid went in earlier this week and actually exceeds £100m with add-ons. Bayern feel that is perfectly fair for a player with just a year left on his contract, but are still waiting on Spurs' official response.

That has tested the German club's patience as talks on all sides accelerated this week, and they have made it clear they are prepared to walk away if a deal is not done by Saturday. It remains to be seen whether this is a bluff, though, as Spurs engage in brinksmanship of their own.

Those who know Daniel Levy say he wouldn't be enamoured by the idea of a deadline. Numerous sources say it comes down to who blinks first, and there is still a certain skepticism that it wouldn't go to the end if there was no deal this week.

Bayern for the moment are intent on having Kane in the squad for the German Super Cup against Leipzig next week, which coincides with Tottenham's Premier League opener against Brentford.

An alternative option for Bayern is Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, who they have already investigated signing, although nowhere near to the extent of Kane.