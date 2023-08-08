Harry Kane sets final deadline on transfer away from Tottenham
The Tottenham forward is being chased by Bayern Munich but negotiations have stalled
What the papers say
Harry Kane has reportedly placed a time limit on any potential move to Bayern Munich. According to the Telegraph, the Tottenham Hotspur forward will abandon his pursuit of a transfer if no deal is agreed by the end of this week, with the German club believed to be preparing one final offer for the 30-year-old England captain.
The Times says Bernardo Silva is close to agreeing terms on a contract extension with Manchester City. However, citing Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the paper reports the 28-year-old Portugal midfielder is prepared to wait a few days before signing in order to leave a window open for a potential Barcelona approach.
Liverpool are believed to be considering their options after a third bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia was rejected. According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds view the 19-year-old as a long-term replacement for Fabinho, but Saints will not part with him for anything less than £50m.
And the Guardian reports West Ham have signed Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez in a £32m deal.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Neymar: The Brazil forward has informed Paris St Germain he wants to return to Barcelona, according to L’Equipe.
Jorginho: The Times says the Italy midfielder could leave Arsenal for Turkish club Fenerbahce.
