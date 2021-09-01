Harry Kane believes that his "conscience is clear" despite failing in his attempt to force a move from Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester City this summer.

Kane had hoped to join the Premier League champions and claimed to have reached a gentleman's agreement with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy that he could leave.

Levy refused to do business with City unless they met Kane's £150m asking price, however, while the England captain failed to report back to pre-season training on time following the European Championship.

Kane insisted that he returned to training "as planned" in an apparent stand-off between the player and his club, but last week he announced that he would stay at Tottenham beyond Tuesday's transfer deadline.

The 28-year-old is now away with England preparing for September's World Cup qualifiers and, having played in Tottenham's last three games, believes his relationship with the club has not been damaged.

"I think anyone involved in the football industry knows the ins and outs," he told talkSPORT. "I was quite calm with the situation, but when you’re in it, and you know the truth, then your conscience is clear.

"There’s always going to be noise. My whole career, I’ve had ups and downs from when I’m young to where I am. That’s just part of the parcel of it.

"A lot of people that know me will say I’m a professional athlete who’s dedicated my life to this game, and that’s what I’ll continue to do.

"I'll look forward now, the aim has always been to win silverware with Tottenham, and it’s been that aim every year."

Kane said that he did not focus on the coverage of his transfer saga while away on holiday after England's defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

"I’m quite good at getting away from everything," he said. "After the final, I was in England for a few days then went off on holiday for a couple of weeks.

"When I'm away, I'm rarely on my phone, to be honest. I really try and use that time to get away from everything.

"I know there was a lot of noise surrounding me, but I was quite calm. I knew what the situation was between me and the club, and that’s the way it’ll stay.

"Everyone has their opinions on it, but that’s part of the parcel of the profession we’re in. I'm fully focussed with club and country and looking forward to a great year."