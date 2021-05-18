Micah Richards has said Manchester City would not spend £150million on Harry Kane, with that fee expected to be required to sign the Tottenham Hotspur striker.

England captain Kane has informed Spurs of his desire to leave the club this summer to pursue trophies elsewhere, and Man City, Man United and Chelsea are all in the running to acquire the 27-year-old’s services.

City, however, are unlikely to pay £150m for Kane, according to former club defender Richards.

“Of course he would work at City, he works hard and he scores goals,” the former right-back told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Would they pay £150m for him? No, they wouldn’t. They might pay £80m or £90m, but they are not going to get him for that.

“They would be looking for youth if they were going to spend £150m. They would go for [Erling] Haaland or [Kylian] Mbappe.”

Richards even suggested that Kane would be a “perfect” fit at City’s rivals United.

“Him and [Edinson] Cavani up front for that one role – one plays, one rests – you would have two top strikers.

“Kane would be the number one, with Cavani being managed correctly because he is 34 and you can see the impact he can have starting or off the bench.

“I just don’t see Man City being in for [Kane] if he is going to cost £150m, to be honest.”

Interim Tottenham coach Ryan Mason said on Tuesday that he is unaware of any desire in Kane to leave the club.

“All of my conversations with Harry have been about the game,” the former Spurs midfielder said. “All these conversations... I am not so sure, I don’t know. I speak to Harry pretty much every day.”