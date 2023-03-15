Jump to content

Tottenham ‘have no plans to sell Harry Kane’ this summer

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Kane during their search for a new striker

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 15 March 2023 08:32
What the papers say

Tottenham are reportedly determined not to sell Harry Kane in the summer. The Manchester Evening News, citing Sky Sports, says Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has no intention of sanctioning a sale, regardless of whether or not the 29-year-old striker signs a new deal. The news could be a particular blow to Manchester United, with the Red Devils heavily linked with Kane during their search for a new striker.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Chelsea have held talks over a new contract, according to The Times. However, both parties are believed to be far from an agreement, with new deals for Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante taking priority internally over Mendy’s contract situation.

And the Daily Mirror says Liverpool are considering making a move for teenage Barcelona midfielder Gavi, after LaLiga refused to ratify his new contract.

Recommended

Players to watch

Romelu Lukaku: Sky Sport Italia says the Inter Milan striker will return to Chelsea once his loan deal expires.

Ilias Akhomach: Leeds will sign the Barcelona forward at the end of the season, according to Mundo Deportivo.

