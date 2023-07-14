PSG attempting to hijack Bayern Munich’s bid to sign Harry Kane

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Saint-Germain are attempting to hijack Bayern Munich’s bid for Harry Kane, having been given renewed encouragement the Tottenham Hotspur striker would play abroad.

The French champions have long-standing interest in the English forward, but that cooled earlier in the summer when it felt like a deal was difficult to do. All of this comes amid one of the driving forces of the summer market, which is a host of major clubs – including PSG, Bayern, Manchester United and Chelsea – looking to bring in a marquee goalscorer.

The “A-list” strikers are Kane, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, with Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic in the group behind. While PSG had in the last two weeks gone all in on Kolo Muani due to Osimhen being overpriced by Napoli and Kane looking less likely to go abroad, the developments that Bayern have made have prompted the Qatari-owned club to act. The tone of the saga has changed, and there is now at least more credence given to the idea that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy might sell this summer.

This has alerted PSG, in what could well represent a carousel as regards to strikers. They are willing to match Bayern in any bid for Kane. The PSG hierarchy now believe that the 29-year-old would go to France to try and win the Champions League, although that is not a view that is so widely shared. Bayern are seen as having a different allure due to their history in the Champions League, beating PSG in the final as recently as 2020.

Any move by PSG for Kane or Kolo Muani is seen as entirely separate to Kylian Mbappe's future, especially since the French star himself has wanted a No 9 to play off.

The big question is whether Levy would actually sell, even though Kane only has a year left on his contract. There is a growing feeling that the Tottenham chairman would be moved to do so due to the logic of a sale, but that it would have to be a bid that would make it almost impossible to say no.

Kane’s main preference remains Manchester United, but they currently do not have the budget and Levy is least likely to sell to an English club.

Bayern have so far had two bids for Kane turned down, the last offer going to £80m. PSG have the wealth to significantly surpass that, and sales would free Financial Fair Play constraints.