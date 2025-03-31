When Harry Kane could finally win first major trophy as Bayern Munich close in on Bundesliga title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Harry Kane is potentially within three games of the first major trophy of his career.

Here, the PA news agency looks at when Bayern Munich could wrap up the Bundesliga title - as well as the season's first ups and downs in the English league.

Kane's wait nearly over?

For all Kane's individual goalscoring accolades, he has yet to win a major team honour in his 15-year career.

He finished runner-up at both Euro 2020 and 2024 with England and lost three major finals with Tottenham, who also finished as Premier League runners-up in 2016-17 despite Kane's 29 goals.

After his move to Germany last season, Bayern were beaten to the title by Bayer Leverkusen - the first time in over a decade they had not finished top of the table.

They are poised to get revenge this season, though, leading by six points with seven games remaining.

Five wins would be enough clinch the title, barring a perfect finish for Leverkusen and a seismic goal difference swing of 25.

open image in gallery Harry Kane has scored against every team he has faced in the Bundesliga ( Getty Images )

The earliest Bayern could secure the trophy would be Monday, April 20, should they beat Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund and Heidenheim while Leverkusen take no more than two points from their own meeting with Heidenheim and subsequent fixtures against Union Berlin and St Pauli.

Bayern also remain in the Champions League, facing Inter Milan in the quarter-finals.

Kane's goal in Saturday's win against St. Pauli also meant he has scored against all 19 opponents he has faced in the Bundesliga - as he did in the Premier League with Spurs, against 32 different clubs.

Relegation looms

Back in England, Southampton's Premier League relegation could be sealed this weekend, while League One's bottom two, Shrewsbury and Cambridge, are also on the brink.

All three teams have midweek games first which will set the stakes for Saturday and Sunday. Saints host Crystal Palace on Wednesday, when defeat - couple with a win for Wolves the previous night against West Ham - would leave them 20 points adrift of safety with 24 to play for.

open image in gallery Southampton could be relegated this weekend ( Getty Images )

They could then be relegated on Sunday should they fail to beat Spurs, providing Wolves once more win their game a day earlier against Ipswich.

In the third tier, Shrewsbury and Cambridge meet at the Croud Meadow on Saturday in a game that could potentially result in relegation for the losers - or even both teams, in the event of a draw with other results going against them.

Cambridge host second-placed Wrexham on Tuesday, while the Shrews travel to third-placed Wycombe. Defeats in those games would leave both teams able to reach only 49 points, with Saturday's loser then unable to get beyond 46.

That would mean relegation should Bristol Rovers win both their games this week, while Northampton take at least four points, Wigan three and Exeter, Rotherham and Peterborough two each.

Two wins each for Rovers and Northampton, one apiece for Exeter, Rotherham and Posh and four points for Wigan would mean relegation for either of the bottom two even with one point from their two games.

PA