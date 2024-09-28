Jump to content

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany hopeful Harry Kane will be fit for Aston Villa clash

The England striker limped off against Bayer Leverkusen after taking a knock to his left ankle.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 28 September 2024 23:46
Harry Kane receives treatment to his left ankle (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)
Harry Kane receives treatment to his left ankle (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP) (AP)

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany is hopeful Harry Kane will be fit for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Aston Villa.

The England captain was substituted late on in Bayern’s 1-1 draw with Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen after suffering a left ankle injury.

Kane went down after he was caught by Amine Adli and limped off having received treatment.

Speaking after the match, Kompany told Bayern’s official website: “Hopefully it’s nothing serious. I’m not a doctor, but I hope he can play against Aston Villa on Wednesday.”

Kane is due to be examined further on Sunday ahead of Bayern’s trip to the midlands for their second Champions League outing of the season.

Saturday’s draw brought an end to their 100 per cent start to the season after six straight wins, while it was just Kane’s second blank of a campaign that has already brought him 10 goals.

