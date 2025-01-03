Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United have triggered their option to extend Harry Maguire’s contract to keep their former captain at Old Trafford until 2026.

Head coach Ruben Amorim, who said Amad Diallo is also close to agreeing an extended deal, said he was happy to tie Maguire down for another year but called on the centre back to be more of a leader.

Maguire joined United for £80m in 2019, a world-record fee for a defender, but was stripped of the captaincy by former manager Erik ten Hag in 2023. But he worked his way back into the team last season, and with Amorim preferring to play a back three, he has started each of their last three games.

Maguire signed an initial six-year deal when he joined United, with the club possessing an option to extend it for a further season and Amorim said: “Harry Maguire, we are going to trigger our option. I spoke with him this morning and I told him he has to improve his game on the pitch.

“We need him a lot, and he also needs to improve as a leader. We all know the situation he had here, but we need him a lot in this moment, so we are going to trigger happily the option.”

West Ham agreed a fee with United for Maguire in 2023, but the England international chose to stay, and Amorim praised him for the way he has responded to losing his place and the armband.

“There are moments in the career of a player that are different, and I think he coped very well with his struggles,” he added.

open image in gallery Manchester United centre back and former captain Harry Maguire ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery It is hoped that Amad Diallo will be next to extend his contract with the Red Devils ( PA Wire )

Amad has entered the final few months of the deal he signed when he joined United in 2021. The Ivorian has been a key player for Amorim, operating either as a right wing back or winger, and the Portuguese is confident a new contract will be finalised. “Amad is near,” he said.

Marcus Rashford, who returned to the squad for Monday’s defeat by Newcastle after being omitted for the four previous games, will miss Sunday’s trip to Anfield.

“At the moment he is ill,” Amorim explained. “He is not training. We will see in the future, but this is like a normal player, then I make a selection. So, it’s the same. I think he is going to be out, this week he is out.”